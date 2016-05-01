Barcelona confirm Bravo calf injury

Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has sustained an injury to his right calf, the Liga leaders have confirmed.

The 33-year-old was replaced by Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the closing stages of Barca's 2-0 win at Real Betis on Saturday and sent for a scan.

The results of the Chile international's medical tests confirmed damage to his right soleus but Barcelona will wait to see how the injury develops before ruling Bravo out of any of their remaining matches this season.

A club statement read: "Claudio Bravo had some muscle soreness in his right leg during the course of the match at Betis. The Chilean goalkeeper was replaced by Ter Stegen in the final minutes of the match.

"The tests conducted this Sunday morning have confirmed that the first-team goalkeeper has an injury in the soleus muscle of the right leg. The evolution [of the injury will determine] his availability for upcoming matches."

Bravo has started 32 Liga matches for the defending champions this season, conceding 23 goals, but must now be considered a doubt for next Sunday's derby match against Espanyol at Camp Nou.