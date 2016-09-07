Barcelona could launch women's team in US

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has suggested the club could enter a team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to boost their profile in the United States.

The LaLiga champions opened club offices in New York this week, with Ronaldinho, David Villa and Hristo Stoitchkov among the greats attending the launch.

Bartomeu, who has once again discussed his aim of taking Barca's annual revenue beyond €1bn, is keen to further push the European powerhouse on the other side of the Atlantic and believes the top-tier women's competition provides that opportunity.

"The women's football league here is very interesting," Bartomeu said.

"We're thinking about the option, in the future, of having our own team here, to compete at the maximum level, and to help us become more well known.

"We want to explain to the world what Barca will be and where we are going: we aspire to be most global, admired and loved sporting institution on the planet."

Barcelona's women's team won four consecutive Primera Division titles in Spain before last season, when Athletic Bilbao were crowned champions.