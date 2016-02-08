Barcelona director at ease over Neymar future

Barcelona technical director Roberto Fernandez is relaxed over Neymar's future with the Liga champions.

The Brazil captain's future at the Camp Nou has been a source of speculation as talks over a contract extension linger.

Neymar's father last week claimed his son was the subject of a world-record transfer bid from Manchester United and both men are currently fighting accusations of tax evasion and fraud in respective Spanish and Brazilian cases.

Neymar Sr also reacted angrily to media questions regarding the players' 24th birthday celebrations last Friday, before he completed 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win at Levante, but Fernandez sees no cause for concern.

"Neymar and his management are very happy and we are very relaxed," Fernandez told Marca.

"The club stands by the player. These things happen and we shouldn't dwell on it.

"The important thing is that he is happy and that's something we can see in every game he plays."

Fernandez's words echo those of Neymar Snr, who has been keen to stress that Neymar has two years remaining on his current contract.