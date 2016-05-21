Barcelona extend Nike deal

Barcelona have extended their sponsorship deal with Nike, which was due to expire in June 2018.

The Spanish champions first teamed up with the American sportswear giant in 1998 and both parties have now agreed on a new long-term agreement.

A Barca statement read: "Barcelona and Nike have extended their current sponsorship deal, which was due to end on 30 June 2018. The long-term agreement is a landmark in global football and builds upon a highly successful partnership.

"The details of the agreement will be reported and will have to be ratified at the next General Assembly.

"Barcelona and Nike signed their first partnership agreement back in 1998 and have experienced two decades of extraordinary football together, with the club winning four Champions Leagues, 10 Ligas, four editions of the Copa del Rey and three Club World Cups, among others."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu voiced his delight with the new agreement.

He commented: "Through this new agreement with Nike we are extending a strategic alliance for the club, while also reinforcing our global position, hand in hand with the leading global sports brand.

"We are excited by this new agreement and are confident that we’ll be able to celebrate continued sporting successes together."