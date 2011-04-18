Barcelona extend Zubizarreta contract
MADRID - Barcelona have extended sports director Andoni Zubizarreta's contract until 2013, the Spanish league leaders said on Monday.
The former Barca goalkeeper, Spain's most capped player with 126 caps, replaced Txiki Begiristain last July.
"The aim has to be to remain competitive, to stay loyal to our style and to evolve our way of playing, giving the professional teams all the resources they need," the 49-year-old Zubizarreta told the club website.
Barca top La Liga by eight points with six games left to play. They face Real Madrid in the King's Cup Final on Wednesday, and meet them again in the Champions League semi-finals over the next two weeks.
