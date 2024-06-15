Euro 2024: How big is the age gap between Lamine Yamal and Luka Modric?

By
published

Spain teenager Lamine Yamal went head-to-head with Croatia veteran Luka Modric in Group B's opening game

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamie Yamal became the youngest player in the history of the European Championship when he turned out for Spain in their opening group stage game at Euro 2024.

Standing opposite him was El Clásico rival Luka Modric of Real Madrid, making his 176th appearance for Croatia at 38 – a whopping age difference of 21 years and 307 days.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.