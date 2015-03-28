Barcelona fears over Alba injury eased

The left-back was withdrawn with 11 minutes to play in Spain's 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying victory over Ukraine in Seville and subsequently sent back to his club for medical checks.

Barca face crucial games in the coming weeks, with tough La Liga fixtures against Sevilla and Valencia sandwiching their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg away to Paris Saint-Germain.

And Luis Enrique can breathe a sigh of relief, with starting left-back Alba only set to spend 10 days or so on the sidelines.