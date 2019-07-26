Barcelona can't agree fee for Spain under-21 star – but are confident deal will happen

According to Sport, Real Betis want €30 million for Firpo, but Barcelona believe they can agree a deal closer to €20m.

Betis are reportedly keen for the deal to happen so that they can fund a move for Espanyol's Borja Iglesias.

The Seville-based side have also already signed a replacement for Firpo in Alfonso Pedraza from Villarreal.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are somewhat dependent on the sale of Rafinha to finalise a deal for Firpo.

Barça see the Dominican Republic-born player as an eventual successor to Jordi Alba on the left flank.

Firpo featured for Spain's European Championship-winning under-21s this summer and was previously eyed by Liverpool.

READ MORE...

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts

8 Premier League flops who looked great in pre-season

Fantasy Premier League bargains: cheap defenders, midfielders and forwards for tight budgets