Barcelona can't agree fee for Spain under-21 star – but are confident deal will happen
Barcelona and Real Betis are still apart in valuation of Junior Firpo, but a deal is expected to happen.
According to Sport, Real Betis want €30 million for Firpo, but Barcelona believe they can agree a deal closer to €20m.
Betis are reportedly keen for the deal to happen so that they can fund a move for Espanyol's Borja Iglesias.
The Seville-based side have also already signed a replacement for Firpo in Alfonso Pedraza from Villarreal.
Barcelona, meanwhile, are somewhat dependent on the sale of Rafinha to finalise a deal for Firpo.
Barça see the Dominican Republic-born player as an eventual successor to Jordi Alba on the left flank.
Firpo featured for Spain's European Championship-winning under-21s this summer and was previously eyed by Liverpool.
READ MORE...
27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts
8 Premier League flops who looked great in pre-season
Fantasy Premier League bargains: cheap defenders, midfielders and forwards for tight budgets
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.