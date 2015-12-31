Barcelona not leading Pogba chase, insists Raiola

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has dismissed speculation that Barcelona are leading the race to sign the Juventus midfielder at the end of the season.

The France star has a contract with Juve until June 2019, but clubs such as Barca, Manchester City and Chelsea are all believed to be interested in signing him.

Spanish and European champions Barca were thought to be in pole position for Pogba, but Raiola claims that is not necessarily the case.

"The big clubs will come knocking for Paul again at the end of the season. I don't know how much chance Juventus have of holding on to him," he told Tuttosport.

"Paul will make a decision based on the offers he receives and based on how he feels. He was in a similar situation last summer.

"Are Barcelona in pole position to sign him? The only team ahead of the others is Juventus. Paul has a strong connection with Juve. Paul is the type of guy who thinks things through and he thinks with his heart. He felt that it was not the right moment to leave last summer and he was right.

"He stayed put and overcame his initial difficulties, when the fans jeered him and treated him unfairly. It did not bother Paul, but I did not like it. But it will not affect Paul's decision at the end of the season.

"The fact that Paul decided to stay with Juventus last summer shows that he has invested in Juventus. And the Juventus hierarchy has also invested a lot by opting not to cash in on Paul. Paul is like a limited edition Ferrari, there are only a few who can afford him.

"I don't think €100million will be enough to sign him, but it depends on [Juventus president Andrea] Agnelli. He has grown as a player and his price will have grown as well."