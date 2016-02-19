Barcelona not thinking of Arsenal, claims Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says Barcelona are not thinking of next week's Champions League opponents Arsenal and are instead focusing on Saturday's La Liga clash with Las Palmas.

The champions moved six points clear in midweek with victory over Sporting Gijon and will be expected to make it seven league wins in a row against Quique Setien's strugglers this weekend.

Las Palmas sit 18th – with one win from their last seven league games – but Luis Enrique maintains focus has not switched to last-16 opponents Arsenal ahead of their Champions League first-leg clash at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

"We're used to competing every three days. Regardless of the competition or the rival, we've demonstrated that," explained the Barca boss.

"If things don't turn out well on Saturday it won't be because we were thinking of Arsenal, it will be because we didn't do certain things or because the other team did things well."

Barca are unbeaten in 31 games and are well on course to defend their La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey titles this term.

Approaching the latter stages of their campaign, which will include a Copa final against Sevilla in May, Luis Enrique added: "We have to keep competing the same way that we have up to now. Neither the players nor the staff think the league is over.

"Surely ourselves and others at the top are going to drop points and we're always cautious when talking about these things. Until the championship is mathematically decided nobody will consider it over.

"If there was too much euphoria in the dressing room I would be worried, but it doesn't seem to be that way. I have a group of players who are very focused on clear objectives with things still to be decided.

"We're all concerned about trying to win titles. To do that we have to be at a top level, but I don't see any reason to be on alert or to worry.

"I want everyone to keep having fun, but be conscious of the reality that to keep on winning is not easy to do."