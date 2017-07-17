Barcelona post record revenues of €708million
LaLiga giants Barcelona have returned record financial figures for 2016-17, with revenues hitting €708million.
Barcelona recorded record revenues of €708million during the 2016-17 financial year, according to their latest set of results.
Club spokesman Josep Vives told a news conference that the return was €13m more than Barca's projected figure.
At the end of the 12-month period, Barcelona recorded a profit of €18m after tax, while debt has been reduced by €24.5m to €247m.
The figures outstrip Barcelona's revenues of €679m for the previous year, with a four-year renewal of the club's sponsorship with Qatar Airways boosting the coffers.
Japanese internet retailer Rakuten began a four-year shirt sponsorship deal with Barca this month that will be worth €55million per season to the LaLiga giants.
Rivals Real Madrid reported revenues of €620m last October, but those figures did not include money brought in from player sales as Barcelona's do.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.