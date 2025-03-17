'Neymar's transfer to Barcelona wasn't a positive development, but we have a very healthy relationship...': Santos president comments on controversial transfer move

Neymar's move from Santos to Barcelona led to lengthy legal proceedings, but the Brazilian club's president insists that is all in the past now

Neymar celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in January 2015.
Neymar made the move to Barcelona in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira admits that selling Neymar to Barcelona was 'not a positive development' for the Brazilian club.

Neymar previously held the record for being Barcelona's record signing with his move from the Brazilian club to the Nou Camp in 2013 for a fee ultimately revealed to be worth €86.2m.

That figure only came out after an investigation into Neymar's move. Santos later claimed in the Court of Arbritration for Sport (CAS) they had only been paid €17m of the total.

Santos president admits Neymar's controversial transfer to Barcelona was 'not positive'

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate together for Barcelona

Neymar joined a star-studded Barcelona side

It later transpired that Barcelona had in fact paid €86.2m in total, with the rest split between Neymar's private company and to his father - prompting then-Barca president Sandro Rosell to resign and leading Santos to unsuccessfully sue Barcelona for over €61m in compensation.

However, after a lengthy process that culminated in 2020, CAS ruled that Barcelona had not acted illegally and rejected the Brazilian club's appeal.

A young Neymar in action for Santos against Barcelona in 2011, with then-Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola watching from the dugout

Neymar played against Barcelona for Santos at the Club World Cup in 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teixera nonetheless insists that the two clubs maintain a 'healthy relationship', telling Marca: "We have a great relationship with both teams - Atletico Madrid too.

"Neymar's transfer to Barcelona wasn't a positive development, but we have a very healthy relationship.

"We played several friendlies , we also participated in four-team tournaments and friendlies with Real Madrid to celebrate the anniversary. Our relationships with Spanish clubs are very positive."

Neymar is now back with his boyhood club following a spell playing the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal.

Neymar in action for Santos in 2025

Neymar is now back at Santos (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 33 year old has made a positive start to life back at the club, registering three goals and assists apiece in seven appearances.

Teixera went on: "He's doing very well, very focused on his work. We're familiar with the Brazilian schedule here; you play on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"He's very dedicated to training and matches, growing increasingly physically and with confidence, which is very important.

"He's very committed to the project and the players, who see him as a role model. The rest of the team trust him. He's committed to the project and the group of players."

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

