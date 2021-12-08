Barcelona report: Catalans in crisis mode with Premier League stars targeted this January

Barcelona have crashed out of the Champions League group stage for the first time in 20 years - now January could be spent frantically securing Champions League football next season.

The Catalans infamously have little money available but that hasn't stopped the club being linked with a host of Premier League stars over the past few weeks. Worst still, Barca may have to speculate to accumulate, meaning big players could leave to bring in recruits.

Loan deals may be top of their priorities. Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner of Chelsea have both been touted for temporary Camp Nou moves as the Blues pair look for game time. Both players joined in 2020 and have been periphery figures at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek may well be an option, too. The Dutchman is schooled in the Ajax philosophy and has experience playing with Frenkie De Jong at the Dutch club.

That's if De Jong stays - the midfielder has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City and could become a makeweight in a deal that brings someone like Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres or Raheem Sterling to Xavi's squad.

Arsenal, too, have two strikers that Barca could be interested in, in the shape of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Both players have been linked to Barcelona in the past and Xavi may choose to rekindle interest in the absence of a natural striker.

Barcelona will be keen to shift the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Martin Braithewaite and De Jong but with interest low in their fringe players, bigger stars like Pedri, Gavi and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could be sacrificed instead.

City are said to want Pedri, Chelsea Gavi and Newcastle United Ter Stegen.

Bayern Munich and Benfica will qualify from the Champions League at Barca's expense.