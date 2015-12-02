Barcelona rest Messi against Villanovense

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has decided to rest Lionel Messi for Wednesday's Copa del Rey match at home to Villanovense.

The Argentina international recently made his comeback after an eight-week spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Messi came off the bench in the 4-0 victory over Real Madrid, while featuring for the full 90 minutes in the wins over Roma and Real Sociedad.

Barca have decided not to risk him when they take on Villanovense at Camp Nou, though.

Additionally, Luis Enrique has opted to leave Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba out of his 16-man squad for Wednesday's encounter, while Douglas, Rafinha, Sergi Roberto and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all unavailable due to injury.

Barcelona were held to a scoreless draw in the first leg of the last-32 tie against the Segunda B outfit.