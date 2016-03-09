Barcelona reveal plans for redeveloped Camp Nou

Barcelona revealed they have chosen the design for a new-look Camp Nou that will see capacity in the stadium increased to 105,000 spectators.

The Spanish giants have had plans for several years to redevelop the stadium, with the winning design finally chosen on Tuesday by the Espai Barca jury.

[BREAKING NEWS] How the New Camp Nou will look March 8, 2016

Nikken Sekkei and Pascual i Ausio Arquitectes' design stood out from other competitors for "being open, elegant, serene, timeless Mediterranean and democratic".

Capacity will be increased from 99,354 to 105,000 spectators, while every seat will be covered by a new roof that extends around the stadium.

The first tier of the stadium will be made steeper, while new screens and video scoreboards will be introduced.

[PHOTO] This is the front view of the Força Barça! March 8, 2016

Work on the new Camp Nou is scheduled to start in the 2017-18 season and will be completed by the 2021-22 campaign.