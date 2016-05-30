Barcelona revert to tradition with new kit

Barcelona have hinted at a return to old club traditions after revealing their kit for the 2016-17 season.

Lionel Messi and his team-mates played in red and blue hooped shirts last season as they secured a La Liga and Copa del Rey double, but the club's usual striped pattern will be adopted once more next term.

Barcelona revealed the new design on Monday, with the lack of a sponsor on the front of the shirt also notable.

A jersey inspired by the 25th anniversary of the first European Cup. Explore it on May 30, 2016

The Catalan club shunned sponsorship until striking a deal with the Qatar Foundation in 2012.

Qatar Airways have adorned Barca's shirts since 2013, but have not renewed their deal for next season, which is thought to be the main factor behind the club's lack of sponsor on the new shirt for the unveiling.

But reports have suggested that Barca do expect to have a main shirt sponsor in place in time for the start of next season.