Barcelona rule out Real Madrid move for Neymar

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has ruled out suggestions that Neymar could join arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Neymar signed a five-year contract having made the switch to Camp Nou from Santos in 2013, but talks over a new deal have dragged on for a number of months.

The Brazil captain had reportedly been offered to Madrid for a potentially record-breaking transfer as Barca look to recuperate money lost from the end of their shirt sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways.

However, Robert categorically denied the player could move to the Santiago Bernabeu, adding his long-term future remains in Catalonia.

"No, no – there is no fear that Neymar will go to Madrid," he said. "He is happy here. If he wasn't happy I'd be worried.

"Neymar will continue. He will be here for many years to come."

Lionel Messi arrived at court in Barcelona to testify in a tax fraud case on Thursday, but the sporting director does not believe it could provide him with a motivation to seek a transfer to a club abroad.

"I don't think this is going to have any kind of effect on him whatsoever," said Robert.

"He's quite happy here, his family is here. I really haven't got the slightest concern that Messi is going to be leaving."

Another player linked to an exit from Camp Nou is Javier Mascherano, with the Argentina international touted as a target for Juventus.

However, Robert insists the player wants to stay and Barca will do all they can to keep hold of him.

"He will continue at Barca," added Robert.

"We will reach whatever agreement we have to because he's a vital, important player for us, who's adapted so well to the club and the city.

"I have no doubt he's going to stay here and he's got a contract."