Barcelona rumour made me laugh - Ricardo Oliveira

Ricardo Oliveira confessed he laughed at speculation linking him with a transfer to Barcelona.

Reports in Spain suggested that the brother of former Camp Nou star Ronaldinho, Roberto de Assis Moreira, had offered Oliveira to Barca, but the player is officially represented by the firm Goal Sport Promotion.

The 35-year-old – who is enjoying a renaissance at Santos as the highest scoring player in the Campeonato Brasileiro with 19 goals – was subsequently left amused by the reports.

"Unfortunately, football ends up generating a lot of speculation, and some look to take advantage of that," Oliveira said on SporTV.

"I saw it there and I laughed, because it came from someone who does not work with me.

"It's a situation that has not affected me."

The former Valencia and Real Betis striker has again been included in Dunga's Brazil squad for the next month's World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Argentina and Peru after netting in their 3-1 win over Venezuela last time out.