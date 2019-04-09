Barcelona star fined by authorities for leaving house 'like a dustbin'
Ousmane Dembele has been fined by the German goverment for leaving the house he rented during his time at Borussia Dortmund in a poor state.
According to Firstpost, Dembele was fined €10,000 by a German court for leaving a house he rented at Borussia Dortmund in a bad way.
"The house was a dustbin," Dembele's old landlord remarked.
He said there was rubbish "in every room".
The fine was only about half of what the landlord was originally claiming, but Dembele's lawyer managed to negotiate the fee down.
"Of course Mr Dembele earns lots of money but he also has the right to be treated correctly," said the suit.
Dembele left Dortmund in 2017 for a huge €105m move to Barcelona – and the cleaners with some serious work to do.
