Barcelona star Neymar ordered to stand trial

Barcelona star Neymar has been ordered to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges alongside his parents, Barcelona and Santos.

The Spanish National Court also ordered on Thursday that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the man he replaced in the role – Sandro Rosell – will be sent to trial.

The alleged "business corruption and fraud" offences relate to Neymar's transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. All parties involved deny any wrongdoing.

Brazilian investment group DIS alleged it received less money than the 40 per cent it was entitled to from the disputed transfer fee and filed a lawsuit, which has resulted in a trial that will now go ahead after all appeal options were exhausted.

Prosecutors want a two-year prison sentence for Neymar, although as he is a first-time offender that would be unlikely to result in jail time in the Spanish system.

They are also seeking fines of €10million against the Neymar family.

Final appeals against the prosecution proceeding from Neymar, his parents, Barca and Santos had been rejected in February, while Bartomeu's failed last week, prompting this court order. Bail has been set at €3.4m.