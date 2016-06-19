Barcelona target Gabriel Jesus wants to stay - Palmeiras director

Palmeiras sporting director Alexandre Mattos insists Gabriel Jesus wants to remain at the club amid links to Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper Sport claimed on Sunday Barca were set to bid €19 million for the 19-year-old forward, who is also the subject of reported interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City.

Palmeiras coach Cuca previously said the board would not be selling anyone until the end of the Campeonato Brasileiro in December, and Mattos has reinforced his comments.

The sporting director added there have been no offers for Gabriel Jesus – named Newcomer of the Year after the 2015 Brasileirao – and insisted the player wants to stay at Allianz Parque.

"Cuca said that [there would be no sales] based on Gabriel's agent saying that he does not want to leave," Mattos said.

"Other than that, everyone already knows the whole story. The idea is to keep everyone, but you never know what will happen tomorrow, neither in terms of sales nor arrivals.

"Palmeiras have a very balanced squad, we have fought a lot to attain it.

"[There has been] no proposal, no direct conversation. If you take into considerations the links to Gabriel and others players, there is a truckload of people saying they will have this and that.

"Palmeiras have no ongoing negotiations, not to come in and not to go out."