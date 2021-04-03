Barcelona transfer news: Barca could drop interest in Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona could promote youngster Ilaix Moriba to a key role next season rather than making a move for Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports.

Wijnaldum is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou, but Barca’s precarious financial situation could render that a non-starter.

The Catalan giants find themselves in over £1 billion of debt, with the effects of the pandemic having worsened the issue.

According to Sky Sports, Barca are instead considering making Moriba an important figure in their midfield going forward.

The 18-year-old, who came through the club’s famed La Masia youth system, only made his debut in January but has already shown enough promise to make president Joan Laporta hold talks with manager Ronald Koeman’s staff about seeing him as an alternative to Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum had been understood to be a top target for Koeman, for whom he played under for the Netherlands national team.

The 30-year-old is still expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with contract talks seemingly having reached an impasse. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is said to be resigned to losing one of the stars of the Reds' recent Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

