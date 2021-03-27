Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp makes one last plea to owners to keep Georginio Wijnaldum at club

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly pleaded with the Liverpool board for a final time to agree a new deal for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman is set to become a free agent in June, but talks over a new contract have so far proved fruitless.

According to 90 Min, Klopp has almost given up hope of keeping hold of one of his key midfielders but has urged the club’s powers that be to make him a suitable offer.

Wijnaldum is said to have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona about a potential move to Camp Nou, where he would link up with compatriot and former Dutch national team manager Ronald Koeman. However, he has admitted that he would be “devastated” to leave Liverpool.

“[It is] really difficult [to leave] because if that happens you leave a team who you really love, a team you share a lot of years together and where you feel really comfortable,” he said earlier this month (via MailOnline).

The 30-year-old joined Liverpool from Newcastle in July 2016 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances, scoring 22 goals – including two in 2019’s famous Champions League semi-final comeback against Barca, as the Reds went on to be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time.

He featured in all bar one game of last season’s historic title-winning campaign.

