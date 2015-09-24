Barcelona v Las Palmas: Iniesta demands lessons are learned from Celta shock

Andres Iniesta has challenged Barcelona to learn the lessons from their shock defeat to Celta Vigo when they take on Las Palmas on Saturday.

The Liga champions were beaten 4-1 by an Iago Aspas-inspired Celta on Wednesday, allowing fierce rivals Real Madrid to move top of the table as Luis Enrique's side slipped to fifth.

After winning their first four Liga outings of 2015-16, defeat brought Barca back down to earth with a bump, the reigning champions consistently punished for playing a high line as Celta proved devastating on the counter-attack with Barca chasing the game.

This weekend, newly promoted Las Palmas are the visitors to Camp Nou and Iniesta is keen to see a reaction following the damaging defeat at Balaidos.

"In the first half, Celta were better, mainly in their anticipation and 50-50s," he told Movistar.

"We had some chances and we didn't take them, so the game was uphill for us.

"The team went out well in the second half and it was like watching another game, but we lacked ruthlessness.

"It's a defeat that hurts us. Now we analyse it and carry on, so that Saturday is another game."

Paco Herrera's side earned their first victory of the campaign on Wednesday as they downed an out-of-sorts Sevilla 2-0, but he believes a wounded Barca could be even more dangerous.

"It might be a headache for us, what happened to them," he said. "We have a 10 per cent chance of winning and we have to hold onto it."

Las Palmas may be buoyed by thoughts of their last away clash with Barca, however, when Orlando Azofra cancelled out Luis Enrique's goal to secure a 1-1 draw back in 2002.

With Claudio Bravo still short of match fitness, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to continue in goal despite his poor form, while Jordi Alba is expected to return after a neck problem.

A decision from FIFA on whether Arda Turan can be registered to play has yet to be made, meaning the Turkey international is highly unlikely to be involved.

Herrera has already hinted at changes to his Las Palmas line-up in order to keep his squad as fresh as possible, with Juan Emmanuel Culio's place under threat after his coach refused to divulge the reason for taking him off against Sevilla.