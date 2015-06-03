Barcelona like watching Pavarotti, says former Juve boss Capello

Fabio Capello has likened attending a Barcelona game to watching legendary opera singer Luciano Pavarroti, but feels the Spanish champions will struggle to break down his former club Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final.

Barca have been hugely impressive since the turn of the year as, inspired by 120-goal trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, they collected the Liga and Copa del Rey titles.

Luis Enrique's side will now look to complete the treble against Juve in Berlin on Saturday, with Massimiliano Allegri's men also on the cusp of winning three trophies having triumphed in Serie A and the Coppa Italia this season.

Russia manager Capello, who played for and coached Juve, says an on-song Barca are comparable to fellow Italian Pavarotti, but tipped the Turin club to frustrate the Catalan giants.

"If you buy a ticket to Camp Nou, you're going to see something different, like going to see Luciano Pavarotti sing," he is quoted as telling Onda Cero.

"The Champions League is 50-50 between both teams. The chances are that Juventus will defend very well, even if they're missing an important player in Andrea Barzagli.

"They're not easy to stop so it'll be a very balanced game. Technically, Barca are better, they are stronger and know how to play better but they must be wary of Juventus' counter-attacks."