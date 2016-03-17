Barcelona will miss me when I am gone - Dani Alves

Dani Alves has voiced his frustration with the ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from Barcelona and has insisted the club will miss him once he's gone.

The 32-year-old's existing contract with the Catalans runs until June 2017, but his recent comments that he would like to play in the Premier League at some stage have fuelled speculation that he could be on his way out at the end of this season.

Nevertheless, the defender is not thinking about a transfer and is happy to stay put as long as Barcelona still want him.

"The transfer rumours are annoying me. I have been listening to the same story that I am leaving in the summer for the past nine years," Alves told reporters.

"They are always talking about me. They never say anything about [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez or Neymar. They have to stir the market and create controversy in order to sell papers.

"But I am used to it and I just have to keep on doing what I do.

"I will stay at the club for as long as they want me and as long as I want to be here. We are just small pieces of the puzzle and the club decides what's best for the club. We have to respect that.

"But what I can tell you is that they will miss me once I am gone."

The right-back has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in 2015-16, scoring once in the process.