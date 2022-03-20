Barcelona: Xavi teases sensational Lionel Messi return

Barcelona manager Xavi has opened the door to a return for his former teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

In 778 games for the Blaugrana, Messi struck 672 goals, winning four Champions League titles, 10 LaLiga titles and six Ballon d'Or awards during his time at the club. He played with Xavi until 2015, when the World Cup-winning midfielder moved to Qatar to see out the rest of his playing days.

With Xavi having revitalised the Barcelona side since taking over as manager from Ronald Koeman, however, the legendary no.6 hasn't ruled out bringing Messi back to the Camp Nou – despite making a number of moves for attackers in January and bringing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres to the five-time European champions.

"[Messi] is the greatest of all time and he will always have the door open for him at Barca," Xavi told reporters ahead of the El Clasico tie against Real Madrid. "As long as I am Barca coach, he is welcome any day. I think we owe him a big tribute."

Xavi did say that while the Argentinian was with another club, however, he couldn't speak too much about a potential move.

"I think that as he is under contract with PSG, there is not much we can say. But if he wants to he can come to watch training and speak to the coach.

"What he has given us is priceless."

