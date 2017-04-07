Barcelona's Rafinha out for the season after knee operation

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery, the Spanish champions have confirmed.

The Brazil international suffered meniscus damage in the 4-1 LaLiga win over Granada on April 2 and was sent for further tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Barca champions announced on Friday that the 24-year-old will be out of action for four months while he recovers, meaning he will not return until the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.

"This afternoon, first-team player Rafinha underwent an arthroscopic examination of his right knee to treat the injury to his meniscus," a club statement confirmed.

"The recovery time is set at four months."

[COMUNICADO MÉDICO] April 7, 2017

The news is a blow to Barca boss Luis Enrique as he looks to sustain a treble challenge during the final few weeks of his time at the club.

Barca take on Malaga on Saturday, looking to keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, who host city rivals Atletico Madrid earlier in the day.

The Catalans, who have already booked their place in the Copa del Rey final, then travel to Turin for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Juventus on Tuesday.

Rafinha made 28 appearances for Barcelona in 2016-17, scoring seven goals. He missed the majority of last season after suffering a torn right anterior cruciate ligament during a Champions League match at Roma.