Barcelona's Roberto out for up to 10 days

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto will be out for up to 10 days after injuring his groin in the 2-0 win over BATE in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The midfielder was withdrawn 18 minutes into the Group E clash in Belarus – his replacement Ivan Rakitic scoring twice after the break to send Barca three points clear at the top.

Amid a transfer ban from FIFA and injuries to Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Rafinha, Roberto's absence soured an otherwise positive evening for coach Luis Enrique.

The European champions confirmed in a statement: "Tests on Wednesday morning reveal that first team player Sergi Roberto has pulled an adductor tendon in his left groin.

"He is expected to be out of action for seven to 10 days."

It means the 23-year-old is set to miss Sunday's visit of Eibar in La Liga and the trip to Villanovense in the Copa del Rey two days later.

He is likely to be in line for a return for the league clash against Getafe on October 31.