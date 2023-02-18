Barcelona's signing of Julian Araujo 'a big step forward' for MLS – LA Galaxy coach

Los Angeles Galaxy coach Greg Vanney believes Julian Araujo's transfer to Barcelona represents a 'big step forward' for Major League Soccer.

Araujo was set to join Barcelona from LA Galaxy on deadline day, but a fault with the computer system saw the documentation sent 18 seconds too late.

That meant the player could not be officially registered and left the 21-year-old in limbo.

However, it was decided that the transfer would go through as it was in the best interests of all parties and Araujo will link up with the Catalans' youth team Barça Atlètic for the rest of this season.

"It is [a massive thing for MLS] because Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world and if a player can go from MLS to Barcelona, they can go to any club in the world," Vanney told FourFourTwo on Friday.

"Hopefully Jules can make his way and have some impact within the first-team environment, that’s a huge statement for our league, for our team and our process here in LA: it makes a statement for young players who are considering MLS as a pathway to the biggest clubs in the world."

And he added: "In order for leagues to be great, you have to be able to not just consume players, but you also have to be able to transfer players and be inside of that market, and that’s a big step forward for MLS."