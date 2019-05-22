Bardsley signs new contract at Manchester City

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has agreed a new contract with Manchester City to keep her at the club until the end of 2020-21.

The 34-year-old has won the Women’s Super League, the Women’s FA Cup twice and the Continental League Cup three times since joining City ahead of their inaugural season in the WSL in 2014.

While she made only five WSL appearances in 2018-19, she played in the finals of both domestic cup competitions, making two saves in the penalty shoot-out triumph over Arsenal that secured the Continental Cup, and a fine first-half stop as City beat West Ham 3-0 in the FA Cup final.

Bardsley said in a statement: “I’m really excited to put pen to paper and secure my future here at the club.

“I’m really proud to be part of this organisation, it means a lot to me to be here. The thing I really like about the club is they do stick to their word…to continually challenge perceptions and raise the bar in women’s football, which is something that’s very close to my heart.”

City boss Nick Cushing said: “Karen is an incredible person and player. Throughout this season, she has produced many important saves for us in big games and we’re absolutely delighted she will remain at Manchester City.

“Her experience and passion for the game is what we need to continue to propel the club forward on and off the pitch.”