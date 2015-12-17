Barnes: Klopp's Liverpool not Premier League contenders - yet

Liverpool great John Barnes does not believe Liverpool are title contenders this season, despite the improvement seen under Jurgen Klopp.

However, one good off-season could change all that, according to Barnes.

Klopp's men are ninth in the table after a loss to Newcastle United and draw against West Brom.

"Although they can challenge for a top-four finish this season, they are not necessarily going to sign the best players in the world in January," Barnes told the Mirror.

"In the short term, he may have to bring in players he knows well, and who can respond quickly to what he wants.

“They are not title contenders yet, and I’m still not getting carried away just because Jurgen Klopp is here, but there is a positive vibe and unity around the club again.

"Realistically, fourth place is possibly within our grasp and then, depending on who he signs in the summer, he can think about making a major push for the title.”

Barnes added that while he is a fan of Klopp, he was sad to see Brendan Rodgers go.

"I was a supporter of Brendan Rodgers, and I was sad the way it ended for him, but I am also a supporter of Kopp and the vitality that comes with him," Barnes said.

"The players and the fans are obviously behind him, even though it is clear he will need better players to take Liverpool back to the top and maximise the team's potential."