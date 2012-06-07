Baros given green light for Czech opener

"He has the green light," he told reporters, adding that captain Tomas Rosicky was also fit after a niggle.

The Russians too have no injury concerns and coach Dick Advocaat said everyone was raring to go for the game in Wroclaw.

The Dutch coach vowed to keep up an attacking style of play against a Czech side that will want to impress the thousands of fans expected to make the short journey over the border into Poland.

"If we're really honest, it's all about results," Advocaat told a news conference. "But we can't change our way of playing. That's our way, a more attacking way."

The other teams in Group A are Greece and co-hosts Poland, who kick off the tournament with the opening game also on Friday.