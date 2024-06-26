WATCH: Czech Republic midfielder shown earliest red card in European Championship history

Antonin Barak was shown a red card after just 20 minutes of Czechia's clash with Turkiye

Antonin Barak was shown the fastest red card in European Championship history after he was sent off for the Czech Republic against Turkey.

The Fiorentina midfielder was unlucky to have been handed his marching orders by referee Istvan Kovacs just twenty minutes into his side's final Group F clash against Turkey. Committing to a fair 50/50 challenge with Salih Ozcan, Barak's attempts to win the ball soon earned him a second yellow card, just nine minutes after his initial caution.

Winless in their Euro 2024 campaign so far, Czechia and their players will feel hard done by in Hamburg and needing a victory to progress and members of Ivan Hasek's side looked distraught as the decision was made.

WATCH | Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)

Attempting to win the ball back in the midfield, Barak will feel hard done by given there appears to be no real malice in his attempt at a fair challenge, with Kovacs quick to show the 29-year-old a second yellow card.



ITV pundit Andros Townsend also thought the Romanian official unfairly sent off the Czechia star and couldn't believe the decision stood. "It took a few seconds and I am not sure he [the referee] even knew himself if it was Barak that made the challenge," began the former Spurs man via ITV Sport on commentary.

"If you freeze-frame it, his foot is over the top and I think it is maybe the Turkey player that makes the challenge."

Paul Robinson also felt the tackle made was harsh to have received another caution for the midfielder, adding: "Barak is a little bit unlucky, he loses control and stands on the Turkish player's foot. There's no malice, it is a harsh yellow."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

🟥 Czech Republic's Antonín Barák has been sent off...Did the referee make the right call? 🤔#Euro2024 | #CZETUR pic.twitter.com/VsB8mU62eDJune 26, 2024

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.