WATCH: Czech Republic midfielder shown earliest red card in European Championship history

Antonin Barak was given his marching orders after just twenty minutes of the Czech Republic's clash with Turkey at Euro 2024

Antonin Barak was shown the fastest red card in European Championship history after he was sent off for the Czech Republic against Turkey.

The Fiorentina midfielder was unlucky to have been handed his marching orders by referee Istvan Kovacs just twenty minutes into his side's final Group F clash against Turkey. Committing to a fair 50/50 challenge with Salih Ozcan, Barak's attempts to win the ball soon earned him a second yellow card, just nine minutes after his initial caution.

