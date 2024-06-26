WATCH: Czech Republic shown another red card in end-of-game brawl v Turkey

By
published

Tomas Chory was shown a red card as a mass brawl ensued at the end of the Czech Republic's clash with Turkey

Czech Republic red card v Turkey
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A mass brawl ensued at the end of the Czech Republic's clash with Turkey at Euro 2024 with Tomas Chory sent off.

After Turkey had ensured their passage to the last 16 of the competition, tempers flared in Hamburg with a whole host of players becoming entangled in an on-field squabble. It appeared as if Chory didn't take kindly to the celebrates ensuing at was thus handed his marching orders after the full-time whistle.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.