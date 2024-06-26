WATCH: Czech Republic shown another red card in end-of-game brawl v Turkey

A mass brawl ensued at the end of the Czech Republic's clash with Turkey at Euro 2024 with Tomas Chory sent off.

After Turkey had ensured their passage to the last 16 of the competition, tempers flared in Hamburg with a whole host of players becoming entangled in an on-field squabble. It appeared as if Chory didn't take kindly to the celebrates ensuing at was thus handed his marching orders after the full-time whistle.

Fellow Czechia midfielder Antonin Barak had already been shown a red card just twenty minutes into the action and tempers continued to flare throughout the match, with Vincenzo Montella's side emerging victorious 2-1 after a late winner from Cenk Tosun.

A whole host of other players including members of staff from both benches were shown yellow cards before and during the 90 minutes, with some from the Turkey bench annoyed Czechia's equaliser was allowed to stand after Chory himself appeared to challenge Mert Gunok inside the area before Tomas Soucek slammed home.

Following the goal, Turkey pressed hard to restore their advantage before former Everton man Tosun, introduced as a late substitute, twisted and turned inside the area before slamming home an effort that ensured his country progressed a runners up in Group F on the night.

😬 Pandemonium after the final whistle!Czech Republic's Tomáš Chorý is shown a red card, with multiple others yellow carded, as players and staff from both sides clash 🟥#Euro2024 | #CZETUR pic.twitter.com/5xhR0BwafaJune 26, 2024

