Euro 2024: Why is the Czech Republic now known as Czechia?
Supporters turning into Euro 2024 have often pondered why the Czech Republic are now referred to as 'Czechia'
So what is it, Czech Republic or Czechia?
Supporters tuning in to Euro 2024 this summer have often wondered why, much like Turkiye, another nation across Europe has opted to change its name. Formerly known as Czechoslvakia too, a previous alteration was made to be referred to as the Czech Republic back in 1992.
But some 32 years later, another change has been made and we here at FourFourTwo have carefully explored the subject to explain why Czechia is now the correct term being used...
Why does the once Czech Republic now want to be referred to as Czechia?
Since 2016 in actuality, both Czechia and the Czech Republic have been used in official capacities; the former is merely a shorter form of the latter. From now on, however, Czech Republic will only be used in things like official government, with Czechia the accepted chosen term for the country.
Czechia will be referenced in publications like books and newspapers, as well as by those who represent the nation, such as athletes. For instance, UEFA and FIFA list "Czechia" as the official name of the national men's football team. Commentators and analysts for football competitions, such as this summer at Euro 2024, have also been using the adapted term.
