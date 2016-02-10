Barros Schelotto leaves Palermo

Palermo have confirmed the departure of Guillermo Barros Schelotto after the coach was unable to gain the necessary UEFA coaching license.

The former Argentina international was appointed as Davide Ballardini's replacement in January but, due to the lack of a license, Palermo handed the reins to backroom staff members Fabio Viviani and Giovanni Bosi for a game each before appointing Giovanni Tedesco as caretaker.

Tedesco officially took charge last month, with Barros Schelotto only able to watch from the stands and, after being denied an exemption by UEFA, Palermo confirmed his departure from the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

"It is with deep regret that Palermo must take note of the decision of Guillermo Barros Schelotto and his staff to leave the technical guidance of the team, having not got the UEFA-recognised license to coach," read a club statement.

"Barros Schelotto greeted the team this morning, who started training without his staff under the guidance of Giovanni Tedesco.

"The technical leadership of the company are meeting to overcome the current emergency phase."

Palermo sit 15th in Serie A and welcome Torino on Sunday.