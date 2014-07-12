Trending

Barry feeling fresh after penning Everton deal

By

Everton midfielder Gareth Barry is feeling no signs of age as he prepares for the new season at Goodison Park.

Barry completed a permanent switch to the Merseyside club earlier this week, having spent last season on loan from Manchester City.

The 33-year-old will be expected to lend experience to the likes of Ross Barkley and James McCarthy as Everton go about trying to improve on last season's fifth-place Premier League finish.

"I felt really good last year and I didn't feel too old," he said.

"It sometimes helps playing alongside younger players and we have a great group of them.

"You want to take each season at a time but I don't feel like I am slowing down.

"Me and James had a great season in terms of staying fit, playing a lot of matches together and understanding each other's game.

"That was on the back of a last-minute decision to be brought in here, so I'm hopeful a full pre-season with the team can further improve myself, James and the whole squad together."