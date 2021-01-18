Bartlett joins TS Galaxy as Da Gama's assistant

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Shaun Bartlett has joined TS Galaxy Football Club as an assistant coach to Owen Da Gama.

Bartlett has been clubless after parting ways with Amakhosi at the end of last season where he served on an identical capacity under the tutelage of then-coach Ernst Middendorp.

Da Gama took over the coaching reins from Zipho Dlangalala last week at TS Galaxy and led the club for the first time this past weekend when they conceded a 1-0 defeat to Chippa United at the Mbombela Stadium.

Bartlett is now stranger to working with Da Gama as the pair previously together in the South African Under-23 side as well as at Bloemfontein Celtic when Bartlett was still a player.

Da Gama has since opened up about his decision to rope in Bartlett to his technical team.

'I recommended Shaun because I’ve worked with him in the past. I coached him at Bloemfontein Celtic when he came back from overseas. I also worked with him as an assistant in the Under-23. I know his talent and his commitment to the game. Most importantly I admire his work ethic. I know almost all his characteristics. We have to work very hard now. He understands the South African game very well,' Da Gama told his club's official website.

'I’m happy that he is on board. Now, it is all systems goes. Together with coach, Essau Mtsweni, Ashley Makhanya and Phuphu Mohlaba, I believe that we will steer this team in to greater heights. It might take time but we will eventually get there.'

Bartlett, meanwhile, is delighted to have joined the Rockets and reunited with Da Gama, while stressing the importance of helping the club climb higher up the league table.

'I’m delighted to join the club. I’m looking forward to the opportunity and to the prospect of getting the club higher on the league table,' Bartlett explained.

'It is good to reunite with coach, Owen Da Gama. TS Galaxy is a good club in a sense that you can grow as a coach. Being new on the league means that whatever that you do get recognized. We have to get the club as high as possible on the log.'