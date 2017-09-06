Bartley blow for Swansea as defender faces 12 weeks out

Swansea centre-back Kyle Bartley will be out of action for 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

Bartley, 26, suffered the injury during the closing stages of Swansea's 4-1 EFL Cup win over MK Dons last month.

The initial prognosis suggested the former Arsenal youngster would be sidelined for six to eight weeks with medial knee ligament damage.

But surgery means he is unlikely to feature again for Paul Clement's side until late November.

"We were disappointed to lose Kyle. He has now had surgery and we expect him to be out for around 12 weeks," Clement told his club's official website.

"The period of 12 weeks is an estimate, and we will have to see how Kyle responds to his rehabilitation."

Bartley spent last season on loan with Leeds United in the Championship, but started each of Swansea's opening two Premier League matches this term before being laid low by his injury.