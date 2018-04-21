Bartomeu confirms Iniesta has an 'offer' amid Chinese Super League reports

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Andres Iniesta has received an offer to leave the club amid speculation he will move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season.

The Spain and Barca icon rolled back the years with a marvellous display on Saturday as the Catalans crushed Sevilla 5-0 to lift the Copa del Rey – Iniesta scoring their fourth.

Speculation about Iniesta's future has been rife in recent weeks, with reports claiming he will leave Spain for the riches of China, meaning Saturday's clash at the Wanda Metropolitano was likely his last final with Barca.

He was substituted towards the end and received a tremendous ovation from the Barca and Sevilla supporters, with the midfielder looking emotional on the bench afterwards.

Iniesta himself has said that he has already made his mind up on his future, and now Bartomeu has confirmed an offer has been made to the 33-year-old.

"I know that Iniesta has an offer, but Barca is the club of his life and he has a lifetime contract," Bartomeu is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

"We have the best in the world who is [Lionel] Messi, but Iniesta marks a time in the history of Barca and football."

The CSL side said to be closing in on Iniesta is Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.