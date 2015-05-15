Barton committed to QPR despite Marseille rumours

QPR midfielder Joey Barton has played down rumours of a possible return to Marseille and confirmed his commitment to the relegated Premier League club.

Marseille president Vincent Labrune told The Independent that Barton's agent had contacted the French club to offer them the player's services next season, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Barton spent 2012-13 on loan at Marseille from QPR, but on Friday he spoke out via Twitter, saying: "I have 100 per cent focus on QPR and always will until told otherwise.

"First I've heard of a conversation between President Labrune and my agent today. Never had a clue that it happened till I read it today."

He added: "When the time is right we will sit down and discuss the future.

"I am still of the belief that if you're part of a team that goes down. You should try to help them back up. But that decision is not mine.

"We have two games left to play this season and it's important we respond to abject performance in the right manner."