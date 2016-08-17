Barton: Rodgers going through a mid-life crisis

Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has stirred up the Old Firm rivalry by stating Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is going through a mid-life crisis.

Barton was a headline signing for Mark Warburton's side in May when he joined from Burnley after their promotion from the Scottish Championship.

With their first Scottish Premiership season in five years now under way, the 33-year-old is already turning his attention to the first match against champions Celtic on September 10.

Asked if he had bumped into Rodgers in Glasgow since making his move, Barton told talkSPORT: "No, I have not managed to run into him yet.

"The places he goes and the places I go probably differ with the tan and the teeth and all that kind of thing.

"They are not the kind of establishments I rock up at. I'm not having a mid-life crisis!"

Barton added that a key reason he moved to Scotland was to experience playing in the famous fixture.

"It will be great to play in one of them, I'm looking forward to the atmosphere," he said.

"It's a once-in-a-career opportunity. It's two massive football institutions, I can't wait for the competitive element of it and I respect the history and tradition that has gone before.

"Scottish football was in a little bit of a lull before this season and everyone is excited.

"It's a great rivalry. In the city you see both sides of it and both teams have business to take care of before the game – they have a big Champions League tie - but I think everyone is happy that the Old Firm games are back on the table again."