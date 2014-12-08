Bauza stirs Real over Messi and Ronaldo
San Lorenzo coach Edgardo Bauza stirred Club World Cup rivals Real Madrid, claiming Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bauza's men are on a collision course with the UEFA Champions League winners, with the two sides drawn in opposite semi-finals at the FIFA-sanctioned event in Morocco.
The Copa Libertadores holders will play either of ES Setif, Moghreb Tetouan or Auckland City for a spot in the December 20 final to be crowned the best club in the world - but will likely battle star-studded Real for that honour.
And weighing into the constant Messi-Ronaldo debate, Bauza claimed his fellow Argentinian Messi had Ronaldo covered - despite the latter hotly tipped to bag the Ballon d'Or for the second year running on January 12.
"For me, Messi is the one who wreaks the most havoc on a squad," Bauza said.
"Ronaldo obviously is having a fantastic run with Real Madrid and Real Madrid as a squad is in great form, but more than any other player that exists today, Messi is the one who can completely dishevel a team."
Bauza led LDU Quito to the Club World Cup final in 2008, when the Ecuadorian club lost in the final to Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.
Despite still needing to win a semi-final, and also hope Real get through to the decider, Bauza said clashing with Carlo Ancelotti's men will be a great challenge.
"When you are preparing for one of these games, facing off with these types of very well-known players, it actually saves us a lot of time," Bauza said.
"We don't have to explain how Ronaldo plays at Real Madrid because we see it all the time.
"In 2008 I experienced this with LDU Quito when we played in the final of the Club World Cup and we played against [Wayne] Rooney and [Carlos] Tevez.
"We lost 1-0, and this will be the second time [to the final] if we make it.
"This is going to be a great challenge, for me as a coach but also for the guys, our defenders, to be able to play against [Karim] Benzema, against James Rodriguez, against [Gareth] Bale - it will be a great game."
San Lorenzo's semi-final is scheduled for December 17 in Marrakesh.
