Bauza stirs Real over Messi and Ronaldo

Bauza's men are on a collision course with the UEFA Champions League winners, with the two sides drawn in opposite semi-finals at the FIFA-sanctioned event in Morocco.

The Copa Libertadores holders will play either of ES Setif, Moghreb Tetouan or Auckland City for a spot in the December 20 final to be crowned the best club in the world - but will likely battle star-studded Real for that honour.

And weighing into the constant Messi-Ronaldo debate, Bauza claimed his fellow Argentinian Messi had Ronaldo covered - despite the latter hotly tipped to bag the Ballon d'Or for the second year running on January 12.

"For me, Messi is the one who wreaks the most havoc on a squad," Bauza said.

"Ronaldo obviously is having a fantastic run with Real Madrid and Real Madrid as a squad is in great form, but more than any other player that exists today, Messi is the one who can completely dishevel a team."

Bauza led LDU Quito to the Club World Cup final in 2008, when the Ecuadorian club lost in the final to Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

Despite still needing to win a semi-final, and also hope Real get through to the decider, Bauza said clashing with Carlo Ancelotti's men will be a great challenge.

"When you are preparing for one of these games, facing off with these types of very well-known players, it actually saves us a lot of time," Bauza said.

"We don't have to explain how Ronaldo plays at Real Madrid because we see it all the time.

"In 2008 I experienced this with LDU Quito when we played in the final of the Club World Cup and we played against [Wayne] Rooney and [Carlos] Tevez.

"We lost 1-0, and this will be the second time [to the final] if we make it.

"This is going to be a great challenge, for me as a coach but also for the guys, our defenders, to be able to play against [Karim] Benzema, against James Rodriguez, against [Gareth] Bale - it will be a great game."

San Lorenzo's semi-final is scheduled for December 17 in Marrakesh.