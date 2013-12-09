Bayer boss Hyypia calls for more of the same

Leverkusen won 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday to move six points clear of their third-placed opponents in the Bundesliga.

However, Hyypia's men head into their final Champions League Group A game at Real Sociedad knowing victory may not be enough to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Shakhtar Donetsk are currently one point ahead of Leverkusen in second, although the Ukrainian side face a tricky trip to group leaders Manchester United.

Assessing his side's task in a pre-match press conference, Leverkusen coach Hyypia said: "We gained lots of confidence from the Dortmund game. We want to keep up the momentum.

"We need to play with the same intensity."

Leverkusen will qualify with a draw against Sociedad if Shakhtar are beaten on Tuesday, due to the German team's superior head-to-head record against Mircea Lucescu's men.

Sociedad can no longer qualify after picking up just one point to date, but Leverkusen midfielder Gonzalo Castro has warned his team-mates against complacency.

"They (Sociedad) want to show they belong in the Champions League and they won't need much motivation," said the 26-year-old.

"We've got to carry on where we left off in the Dortmund game and give 100 per cent - and then hope Man United can do us a favour."