Bayer boss Schmidt wary of Copenhagen

Copenhagen, who were runners-up in last season’s Danish Superliga, beat Ukrainians Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2-0 to set up the tie with Leverkusen.

And Bayer head coach Schmidt, who replaced Sami Hyypiä at the Bay Arena in April, believes that Copenhagen will prove to be difficult opponents.

"Copenhagen is a team with a lot of quality, but we cannot just look at them. Our priority is to focus on ourselves," said Schmidt.

"If we want to achieve something, we need to deliver a top performance. You can only influence the opponents' performance if you are well prepared tactically.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us in that regard. Stale Solbakken (Copenhagen coach) has been very successful in Scandinavia and is able to prepare his teams very well, otherwise Copenhagen wouldn't be here."

Copenhagen have home advantage in the first leg, which will take place on either August 19 or 20 with the return leg to be played a week later.