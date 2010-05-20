Bayern appeal to German fans for support

Loved by millions across Germany but loathed by many others, the Bavarian side have asked fans in an open letter signed by the players and their Dutch coach to put club loyalties aside as they attempt to win the European crown for a fifth time.

"The Bayern fans and those soccer fans who normally view us in a neutral way, should all be 'Bayern'. This is what we wish for," the letter, published on Thursday, said.

Many German fans are envious of Bayern but most will root for them on Saturday because if they win win or draw after 120 minutes four Bundesliga clubs will enter the Champions League pots for the 2011/12 season at the expense of one Italian team.

Under UEFA's coefficient rules, Inter must win without penalties to ensure Serie A keeps four Champions League slots, one of which is a qualifying round berth.

"We will give everything we have at the Bernabeu stadium for Bayern but also for Germany. With a victory we will win back a fourth Champions League spot for the Bundesliga. We have a dream. Dream with us," added the letter.

