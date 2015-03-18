Bayern boost as Robben set to face Gladbach

The Netherlands international was absent from Saturday's 4-0 victory at Werder Bremen due to a trapped nerve that saw him last just 19 minutes of the 7-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

However, Bundesliga champions Bayern confirmed on their official website that Robben is in contention for the match at the Allianz Arena against Champions League hopefuls Gladbach.

Franck Ribery, however, is set to miss out again for Pep Guardiola's league leaders.

The Frenchman was unavailable against Bremen with a sprained ankle and is making good progress, although he is not ready to resume first-team action.