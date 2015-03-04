Bayern can't be caught, claims Hoffenheim chief

The Bavarian giants have won the league in the last two seasons by some distance, while also clinching the DFB-Pokal, and remain on course for a treble this season after progressing to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

While Wolfsburg have offered a strong challenge to stay within eight points of the leaders, Hoffenheim chief Pfannenstiel claims Bayern are currently too strong to be caught.

"Bayern are a brilliant team with an unbelievably good squad and maybe over the next few years the measurement will be in Europe, where none of the other German teams are currently on that level," he told Perform.

"Of course there will be teams trying to make them stumble but at the end of the day they are just too good to be able to be pushed off.

"A few years ago Borussia Dortmund were able to do it but over the next two or three years I think it will be a one-horse race for the title.

"Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will always be the teams challenging for the international places and then there are other teams like ourselves who are working hard to get established in the top eight.

"If you're up there, then you always have the chance to be near the European places and at the end of the day that's what all the teams play for."

Bayern beat Hoffenheim 4-0 in November and will host the champions in April.