Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals

Bayern Munich will play Borussia Dortmund or Sportfreunde Lotte in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal as the Bundesliga leaders seek to lift the trophy for the fourth time in five seasons.

Carlo Ancelotti's men moved into the last four with a 3-0 thumping of Schalke at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday and are favourites to win the competition for the 19th time.

A date is yet to be confirmed for the quarter-final between Sportfreunde Lotte and Dortmund after Tuesday's tie was postponed due to heavy snow.

Bayern will host the semi-final if it is against Dortmund, but the game will be played at Sportpark am Lotter Kreuz should the third-tier side progress.

The other semi-final will see Borussia Monchengladbach host Eintracht Frankfurt, with last-four ties scheduled to be played on April 25 or 26.